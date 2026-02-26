DGCA Introduces Zero Cancellation Fee Within 48 Hours Of Air Ticket Booking

Representative Image |

In a major relief for air travellers, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has revised its ticket refund and cancellation rules, introducing a “zero cancellation charge” policy under specific conditions.

Under the amended Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) issued on February 24, passengers cancelling or modifying their tickets within 48 hours of booking will not be charged any additional fee. Airlines must refund the full ticket amount. However, this benefit applies only if the ticket was booked at least seven days prior to the scheduled departure date. Bookings made two or three days before travel will not qualify for the 48-hour free cancellation window.

The regulator clarified that even if tickets are booked through travel agents or online portals such as MakeMyTrip or Goibibo, the responsibility for processing refunds lies with the airline. Refunds must be completed within 14 working days.

In cases of medical emergencies involving the passenger or a family member on the same PNR, airlines must either provide a full refund or offer a credit shell for future use. Other illness-related claims will depend on certification by authorised medical experts.

The move follows a surge in passenger complaints over delayed refunds and operational disruptions, including issues reported with IndiGo flights in December 2025. While airlines cannot levy cancellation or change fees within the 48-hour window, passengers may still need to pay fare differences if the revised travel date carries a higher base fare.

The DGCA warned that non-compliance could attract penalties, stressing that the revised norms aim to make air travel more passenger-friendly.