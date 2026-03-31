DGCA Gets New Chief Vir Vikram Yadav Amid Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle

DGCA | File Pic

DGCA's Director General Faiz Ahmed Kidwai transferred to the Department of Training and Personnel under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions as Additional Secretary

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change's additional secretary Vir Vikram Yadav becomes the new Director General of DGCA

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Puneel Kansal made Additional Secretary with the Ministry of Civil Aviation by temporarily upgrading the vacant post of Joint Secretary.

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