 DGCA Gets New Chief Vir Vikram Yadav Amid Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle
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DGCA Gets New Chief Vir Vikram Yadav Amid Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle

Government has reshuffled senior aviation administration, transferring DGCA Director General Faiz Ahmed Kidwai to Department of Personnel and Training as Additional Secretary, while Environment Ministry Additional Secretary Vir Vikram Yadav has been appointed new DGCA chief, according to official orders.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Tuesday, March 31, 2026, 04:45 PM IST
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DGCA | File Pic

DGCA's Director General Faiz Ahmed Kidwai transferred to the Department of Training and Personnel under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions as Additional Secretary

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change's additional secretary Vir Vikram Yadav becomes the new Director General of DGCA

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