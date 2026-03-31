Willie Walsh Appointed IndiGo CEO; Take A Look At His Educational Qualifications

Willie Walsh, Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) | IATA Website

India’s low-cost carrier IndiGo has named Willie Walsh, Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), as its new chief executive officer. The airline announced on Tuesday that Walsh will take charge after his tenure at IATA ends on July 31, and he is expected to join IndiGo no later than August 3.

Early career and education

Walsh, who was born in Dublin, Ireland, began his career early in aviation. He studied at local secondary school Ardscoil Rís and became a pilot at the age of 17, joining Aer Lingus as a cadet in 1979. During his flying years, he completed a Master’s degree in Management and Business Administration from Trinity College Dublin while progressing to become a Boeing 737 captain.

Leadership roles in aviation

He went on to hold various management positions within Aer Lingus, becoming chief executive of its subsidiary company Futura, from 1998 to 2000. In 2000, he rejoined Aer Lingus as chief operating officer, later becoming its CEO in 2001.

Walsh joined British Airways in 2005 as CEO and later became a key figure at International Airlines Group (IAG), where he was appointed in 2010 and re-elected in 2018. He has been in the role as the Director General of IATA, which represents the global airline industry, and will be leaving the position at the end of July before moving to IndiGo.