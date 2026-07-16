Devotee Dies Of Suffocation During Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra In Puri; 52 Others Rescued | X @nextminutenews7

A tragic incident occurred during the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri when a devotee lost his life following a sudden jostling in the crowd.

According to initial reports, the devotee fell to the ground during the rush of pilgrims and suffered severe suffocation. He was immediately rescued and rushed to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital in a critical condition. However, doctors declared him dead after examination.

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The incident briefly triggered panic at the venue as thousands of devotees had gathered to witness the chariot procession of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra. Authorities quickly intervened to restore order and manage the crowd.

The administration said the situation has since been brought under control and an investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the devotee's death. Further details, including the identity of the deceased, are awaited.

The overwhelming rush of devotees on the iconic Grand Road led to multiple suffocation incidents, with at least 52 pilgrims experiencing breathing difficulties amid the heavy congestion along the procession route.

Special Rescue Unit (SRU) teams responded swiftly and launched rescue operations. All 52 affected devotees were safely evacuated and provided with immediate medical assistance and first aid at the site.