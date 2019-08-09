Development pitch to voting rights: 10 significant statements from Modi’s address to nation on Kashmir

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about many issues such as terrorism, employment, opportunities and violation in a 40-minute long address to the nation. The address was after abrogation of Article 370 that received both criticism and appreciation.

PM Modi said that abolition of Article 370 is a dream of Sardar Patel, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Atal ji and crores of Indians has been fulfilled. PM Modi also said that the government respects those who opposed the decision and also asked people to put national interests supreme and help government in giving Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh a new direction.

Below are some important points from the address

Modi said that 42,000 innocent lives were lost in the past three decades. He reasoned that Pakistan was using Article 370 to increase terror. Modi believes that his Government move will secure the future in Jammu and Kashmir and improve the life of people.

Modi said Article 370 was the reason for separatism, corruption, terrorism and family rule.

People of Jammu and Kashmir were denied of benefits of legislation. He said over 1.5 crore people were deprived of it.