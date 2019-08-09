Development pitch to voting rights: 10 significant statements from Modi’s address to nation on Kashmir

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about many issues such as terrorism, employment, opportunities and violation in a 40-minute long address to the nation. The address was after abrogation of Article 370 that received both criticism and appreciation.
PM Modi said that abolition of Article 370 is a dream of Sardar Patel, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Atal ji and crores of Indians has been fulfilled. PM Modi also said that the government respects those who opposed the decision and also asked people to put national interests supreme and help government in giving Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh a new direction.
Below are some important points from the address
Modi said that 42,000 innocent lives were lost in the past three decades. He reasoned that Pakistan was using Article 370 to increase terror. Modi believes that his Government move will secure the future in Jammu and Kashmir and improve the life of people.
Modi said Article 370 was the reason for separatism, corruption, terrorism and family rule.
People of Jammu and Kashmir were denied of benefits of legislation. He said over 1.5 crore people were deprived of it.
The life of people and children were hampering because of the Article 370. Now the people will have equal rights and responsibilities.
There will be more jobs as the vacant posts in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will start to fill soon. Centre’s public sector units and private sector companies will also be encouraged to provide jobs.
The development in Jammu and Kashmir was not as it was supposed to be. Now the future of Jammu and Kashmir will be brighter. Moreover, Parliament's laws will also be applicable in the territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Once the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is normal there will be opportunities for filming jobs. Because, the place is most preferred destination for Bollywood movies. Modi believes that it can be biggest tourism destination because of its potential.
Earlier, people who came to India after 1947 had no right to vote in Jammu and Kashmir. Now after the abolition of Article 370 they will have right to vote in the territory too.
People of Jammu and Kashmir will now elect their own representatives as the Assembly elections will be held there too.
The status of Jammu and Kashmir as Union Territory will soon change and there will be more and more development. However, Ladakh will remain Union Territory.
