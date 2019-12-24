Despite previous contradictions, Amit Shah says no relation between NPR and NRC

Seeking to put an end to apprehensions about updation of National Population Register(NPR), Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that there was no link between the National Population Register (NPR) exercise and the National Register of Citizen (NRC).

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Shah said that that information obtained through NPR cannot be used for NRC which was a separate process.

He said the union cabinet has not ever discussed NRC.

Shah's remarks came on a day the union cabinet approved the proposal for conducting Census of India 2021 and updating of NPR.