'Demographics is destiny,' Elon Musk on India becoming world's most populous nation

'Demographics is destiny,' Elon Musk reacts to India becoming world's most populous nation | AFP

With a population of 1.429 billion, India is expected to overtake China as the world's most populous country on July 1.

Some people are concerned about this, however Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, believes that India's future development will be influenced by demographics.

Demographics is destiny

"Demographics is destiny," Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday in response to a tweet that ranked countries based on population estimates, with India at the top of the list.

Elon Musk has been a vocal supporter of increased birth rates as a solution to the problem of ageing populations.

"Population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming," he said in August.

Musk wishes to colonise Mars

Elon Musk has proposed a solution to the problem of resource scarcity which is to colonise Mars and establish a human civilization.

The median age of the Indian population is 28.2 years, while the average Chinese person is 39 years old, implying that the average Indian is ten years younger.

This demographic factor implies that India will have a significant workforce for a long time, which many experts see as a potential advantage for the country's future economic growth.

