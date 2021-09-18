Demand for Bodo state: Police busts camp of new terror group in Assam, 2 killed - All you need to know

Kokrajhar (Assam): The Kokrajhar Police busted a camp of the newly formed terror group United Liberation of Bodoland (ULB) in the Ultapani area of Assam on Saturday and killed two cadres, said GP Singh, the Special Director General of Police, Assam Police.

The two cadres were killed in the exchange of fire between security forces and. Two pistols and grenades have been recovered.

"In a late night/early morning operation, @KokrajharP has busted a camp of newly formed terror group ULB at the Ultapani area. Two cadres have been declared dead after exchange of fire between Police/Security forces and terrorists. Two pistols and grenades recovered. @assampolice," said the senior police officer in a tweet.

Bodoland region

The Bodoland region is an autonomous territorial region in Assam that is administered by the elected body - Bodoland Territorial Council.

Over 2.5 lakh people were displaced in the Bodo-Santhal conflict. Hundreds others had lost their lives. In 1998, there was another wave of exodus when the fight resumed. It was around that time that militancy had peaked in the Bodo areas.

The 2008 and 2012 riots in Bodoland were between the Bodos and the Bengali-speaking Muslims in which over 100 people were killed and lakhs others displaced. The militants were also involved.

United Liberation of Bodoland (ULB)

The new militant outfit has been formed by some youths demanding a separate Bodo state, as per The Sentinel. In a video, that went viral on social media, a group of youths donning military camouflage and wearing black face cover are seen. The youth are not happy with the Bodo Peace Treaty signed by the Centre, the Assam government and former militant groups.

A youth, who is thought as the leader of the group, said that they returned to the jungle as they were not happy with the Peace Treaty.

He also expressed displeasure over the role played by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state government and the Centre in the matters related to the Bodo Peace Treaty.

The peace treaty

The government in January 2020 signed an accord with the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB), one of the dreaded insurgent groups of Assam, providing political and economic bonanza sans a separate state or Union Territory.

The All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU), which has been spearheading a movement for a Bodoland state since 1972, and another group called United Bodo People's Organisation were also signatories to the accord.

The tripartite agreement was signed by former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and top leadership of the four factions of the NDFB, ABSU.

This was the third Bodo accord to be signed in last 27 years when the violent movement for a separate Bodoland state claimed hundreds of lives, destruction of public and private properties.

PM Modi had affirmed that this accord will not only benefit the Bodo people but other societies as well. "According to the Accord, BTC's territorial range has been increased and given more power," he said.

Modi had said that under the Accord, Rs 1,500 crore will be given as a special developmental package to help the Bodos. "Every right, culture, language, and development will be ensured. Their protection will be ensured," he said.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 02:06 PM IST