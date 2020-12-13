Bodoland Territorial Council Polls: BJP extends support to UPPL, Promode Bodo declared new Chief of BTC

Guwahati: United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) chief Promode Bodo was on Sunday announced as the new Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). He will now head the 40-member new Council, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal told reporters here a day after the recently concluded BTC polls resulted in a hung house.

The BJP had, earlier this day, decided to join hands with the UPPL and the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) to jointly form the next Council since the elections yesterday had thrown up a fractured mandate.

Assam chief minister Sonowal announced Promode Bodo's name as the CEM of the Council after a meeting with the representatives of all the three parties.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also made the announcement on this day.

"Today Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) results have come. BJP won 9 seats and in coalition with United People's Party Liberal we got an absolute majority. For Chief Executive Member (CEM) we've suggested the name of Pramod Boro and he'll take over as CEM," Javadekar said.