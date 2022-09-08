Deluge-hit Bengaluru sinks BJP-ruled Karnataka govt's image, exposes apathy and worse

Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai | Photo: PTI

Bengaluru: The image of the BJP in Karnataka seems to have sunk without trace in the unprecedented flooding of Bengaluru and the boorish behaviour of the ruling party's MLA towards a woman has deepened the woes of the party.

One thing that stood out in the flooding was corruption, where politicians and officials granted permission to real estate sharks to build high-end flats and villas costing over Rs 12 crore on storm water drains and lake beds.

For the Congress, the issues of flooding, corruption, mismanagement and the arrogant behaviour of BJP leaders are likely to be dry cannon powder waiting to be lit by Rahul Gandhi as he enters the state on his Bharat Jodo march in a few days. The party is in an upbeat mood smelling of an opportunity to bounce back to power.

Sources say that the BJP is expected to take a beating in the elections to the local civic body that is around the corner. This will signal which way the political winds are blowing above the flood waters as the party heads to the Assembly elections in less than eight months. BJP leaders admit that public ire is on the rise and state chief minister Basavaraj Bommai is perceived as a weak leader.

As if the flood waters was not enough headache, the BJP in Karnataka is also desperately trying to cap the damage to the party’s image following the arrogance shown by its MLA Arvind Limbavali, who made a crass attack on a woman from his constituency Mahadevapura, (Bengaluru), following the flooding.

Ordering action against the MLA, the BJP has deputed former chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa to speak to Limbavali and show him his place.

Party sources say that the MLA’s “arrogance” could dent BJP's prospects in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (civic body) polls and assembly elections to seats in Bengaluru.

A video of the MLA’s boorish behaviour while dealing with the woman, who stood her ground saying that part of her property, which was to be demolished for drainage, was legal, went viral on social media.

BJP sources say the incident has caused “national” attention and the newly appointed central parliamentary board member BS Yediyurappa has been asked to rein in the MLA.

BJP legislators, who represent seats in Bengaluru, expressed resentment at Limbavali's display of “arrogance”.

The Congress plans to use the Limbavali incident as an election tool to impress on voters the “magnitude” of the BJP’s administrative failures.

“This incident cannot be viewed in isolation,” said R Ramalinga Reddy, BTM Layout MLA and working president of the state Congress unit.

“Overall, the BJP administration has failed miserably. There is a lack of development, while the corruption and arrogance of party leaders have grown. From BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel to every known leader in BJP, their attitude itself is questionable,” added Reddy.

Reddy further said that Limbavali’s arrogance reeks of the BJP’s “taken for granted” attitude that Bengalureans will vote for the saffron party purely in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity.

