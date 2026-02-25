 Delivery Boy Attempts Self-Immolation Over Seized Bike In Bareilly
A Blinkit delivery agent, Akshay Kashyap, allegedly attempted self-immolation outside Bareilly’s Baradari police station over delays in the release of his seized motorcycle. He is undergoing treatment and is out of danger. Police said the bike was withheld pending document verification. An investigation has been ordered into the incident.

A delivery executive associated with Blinkit allegedly set himself on fire outside a police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district after his motorcycle was not released, officials said.

The incident occurred at the gate of Baradari police station on Tuesday. The delivery agent, identified as Akshay Kashyap, a resident of Fatehganj Pashchimi, reportedly poured a flammable substance on himself and ignited it in an apparent act of desperation.

According to the Superintendent of Police (City), Bareilly, Akshay was immediately rushed to the district hospital by Baradari police personnel. He is currently undergoing treatment and is stated to be out of danger.

Police said the motorcycle in question had been involved in an accident two days ago. Akshay had reportedly lent his bike to a man identified as Vikas, who met with an accident. Following the accident, the bike was seized and kept at the police station.

UP: 4 Students Suffer Minor Burns After Gas-Filled Balloons Explode During Invertis University Event...
Akshay claimed that his delivery work had come to a halt due to the unavailability of his motorcycle and alleged that police were repeatedly delaying its release. However, officials stated that he had been informed that the bike would be handed over after verification of documents and completion of due procedure.

An investigation into the matter is underway. Authorities have said that strict action will be taken if any negligence on the part of police personnel is found.

