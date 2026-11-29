Delimitation Diplomacy: Kharge To Meet Stalin, Sharad Pawar Ahead Of Crucial Parliament Sitting | X

New Delhi [India], November 29: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to meet Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday to discuss the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise.

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also likely to accompany him.

The meeting comes ahead of the special sitting of Parliament beginning November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation and women's reservation.

आज INDIA Alliance के सभी दलों के नेताओं ने मिलकर तय किया है कि मोदी सरकार द्वारा लाया जा रहा संविधान संशोधन Bill लोकतंत्र के लिए बहुत बड़ा खतरा है। हम इसका विरोध करेंगे।इसके पीछे कई महत्वपूर्ण कारण हैं।1. पहले इनका नारा ‘400 पार’ था। देश की जनता ने उसे विफल कर दिया। अब 850 सीटों तक लोकसभा का विस्तार करके ये हमेशा के लिए सत्ता अपने हाथों में रखना चाहते हैं।इनका उद्देश्य लोकतंत्र को मजबूत करना नहीं, बल्कि पूरी सत्ता अपने हाथों में केंद्रित करना है।2. इस Bill में SC/ST यानी अनुसूचित जाति और अनुसूचित जनजाति के हितों का ध्यान नहीं रखा गया है।संविधान का Article 330 कहता है कि SC/ST के लिए उनकी जनसंख्या के अनुपात में सीटें आरक्षित होनी चाहिए।जब नया Census होने वाला है, तो उसके आंकड़ों का इंतज़ार क्यों नहीं किया जा रहा है? Latest Census के अनुसार SC/ST की जनसंख्या के अनुपात में उनकी सीटें निर्धारित होनी चाहिए।हमारा सवाल है कि सरकार अनुसूचित जाति और अनुसूचित जनजाति को उनकी आबादी के अनुसार उनका उचित Share देने से क्यों बच रही है?3. जिस चुनाव आयोग पर 10 करोड़ से ज्यादा लोगों के नाम मतदाता सूची से हटाने को लेकर गंभीर सवाल उठ रहे हैं, उसी चुनाव आयोग को परिसीमन की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी जा रही है। यह हमें स्वीकार नहीं है।Chief Election Commissioner ज्ञानेश कुमार की निष्पक्षता पर पहले से ही गंभीर सवाल हैं। अगर उन्हीं की देखरेख में Delimitation होगा, तो उसकी निष्पक्षता की क्या Guarantee है?किस सीट को General बनाना है, किस सीट को Reserved बनाना है, कहां महिलाओं के लिए सीट आरक्षित करनी है, इन सभी महत्वपूर्ण फैसलों में चुनाव आयोग की भूमिका होगी।जब ‘Vote Chori’ को लेकर ही इतने गंभीर आरोप हैं, तो ऐसे में Delimitation की निष्पक्षता पर सवाल उठना स्वाभाविक है।4. असम और जम्मू-कश्मीर में किस ढंग से Delimitation किया गया, इसके उदाहरण हमारे सामने हैं।Geography और Population के आधार पर निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों की सीमाओं में किस तरह बदलाव किया गया, General और Reserved सीटों का स्वरूप कैसे बदला गया, इसके राजनीतिक परिणाम भी हमने देखे हैं।हमें आशंका है कि पूरे देश में इसी तरह का परिसीमन करके BJP अपने राजनीतिक हितों को साधना चाहती है।5. अप्रैल में जब सरकार यह Bill लेकर आई थी, तब उसे Two-third Majority नहीं मिली और Bill विफल हो गया।अब TMC, NCP, शिवसेना और अन्य राजनीतिक दलों को तोड़कर अपने Numbers जुटाने की कोशिश की जा रही है। जब सरकार को लग रहा है कि शायद उसके पास पर्याप्त संख्या हो सकती है, तब वह दोबारा यह Bill लेकर आ रही है।6. एक बार पूरी सत्ता इनके हाथों में चली गई, तो ये संविधान में अपनी इच्छानुसार बदलाव करने के लिए इस बहुमत का इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं।हम नहीं चाहते कि भारत की संसद भी चीन की तरह ऐसी संस्था बन जाए, जहां सरकार के इशारे पर सभी हाथ उठाकर हर प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दे दें।हमें आशंका है कि इसके जरिए RSS-BJP हमेशा के लिए सत्ता अपने हाथों में रखना चाहती है और संविधान की जगह मनुस्मृति की विचारधारा लागू करना चाहती है।इसीलिए हम सभी ने मिलकर इस संविधान संशोधन Bill का विरोध करने का निर्णय लिया है।यह न SC/ST के हित में है, न देश के हित में और न ही लोकतंत्र के हित में है।यह Amendment लोकतंत्र को जिंदा रखने के लिए नहीं, बल्कि लोकतंत्र को खत्म करने के लिए लाया जा रहा है। — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 28, 2026

#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi leaves from his residence. Senior leaders of the INDIA bloc, led by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, will meet DMK chief MK Stalin in Chennai and NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai today. https://t.co/ZstwaBQRnf — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2026

Revised Delimitation Proposals Gain Support

Meanwhile, the proposed Constitution Amendment Bill on delimitation received a boost on Saturday after the DMK, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and NCP-SP indicated support for the revised proposals, taking the ruling National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) estimated tally in the Lok Sabha to 354 MPs.

The NCP-SP, which has eight Lok Sabha MPs, has also indicated support for the revised delimitation proposals.

The DMK, which has 22 Lok Sabha MPs, announced its decision to support the proposed 50 per cent increase in parliamentary seats across states, while maintaining that Tamil Nadu's existing share of representation must remain protected.

TVK Targets Stalin Over Delimitation Support

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) took a swipe at DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, referring to him as "Savarkar 2.0", following the DMK's decision to extend support to the proposed Delimitation Bill.

In a post on X, the TVK IT wing shared an image with a caption, "Stalin, aka Savarkar 2.0".

The remark came after Stalin said the DMK had succeeded in protecting Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation for the next 25 years, asserting that the party had approached the delimitation issue with a long-term vision and without being carried away by emotions.

YSRCP Reaffirms Support After Shah Meeting

The YSRCP also reiterated its support for the delimitation proposals following a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

Speaking after the meeting, YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Y.V. Subba Reddy said the party had already supported the earlier Delimitation Bill and reaffirmed its position during the meeting with the Home Minister.

"Earlier also, when they introduced the Delimitation Bill, we supported it. When Home Minister Amit Shah ji called for a meeting this evening, we reconfirmed the same thing," he said.

Andhra Pradesh Seeks Regional Balance

Highlighting the proposed increase in parliamentary representation in Andhra Pradesh, Subba Reddy said the state's existing 25 Lok Sabha seats would increase to 38 under the proposed 50 per cent expansion.

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"In Andhra Pradesh, we currently have 25 seats; if they increase by 50%, it will become 38," he said.

He added that the party had also requested the Centre to ensure regional balance within the state while undertaking the delimitation exercise.

"In the same manner, we have requested within-state regional balance across Rayalaseema, North Coastal, and South Coastal districts," Subba Reddy said.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)