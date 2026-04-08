 'Deliberately Misinterpreted': Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Expresses Regret Over 'Illiterate Gujaratis' Remark
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'Deliberately Misinterpreted': Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Expresses Regret Over 'Illiterate Gujaratis' Remark

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed regret over remarks referring to Gujaratis as illiterate, saying they were “deliberately misinterpreted”. Citing respect for Gujarat, he clarified intent. His Kerala rally comments sparked controversy, with the BJP calling it an insult to Gujarat’s identity and invoking leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel ahead of local polls.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, April 08, 2026, 01:43 PM IST
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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge | File Photo

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has expressed regret over his remarks referring to people in Gujarat as illiterate during a poll rally in Kerala. Kharge claimed that his speech is being "deliberately misinterpreted."

"Some remarks of mine in a recent election speech in Kerala are being deliberately misinterpreted. Even so, I express my sincere regret. It was never my intention to hurt the sentiments of the people of Gujarat for whom I have always had and will continue to have the highest of respect," he said on X.

What Kharge Had Said?

"Don't misguide the people of Kerala. They are very clever, they are educated. Modi ji, Vijay (Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan), you both can fool those who are illiterate in Gujarat or other places, but you can't fool Kerala people," he had said, addressing a rally in Idukki district.

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The statement comes just days before Gujarat’s crucial local body polls. The BJP framed the controversy as an assault on Gujarat’s cultural and historical identity, invoking the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

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