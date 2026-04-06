Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Illiterate Gujaratis' Remark Sparks Political Storm In Gujarat Days Before Local Body Elections

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge | X @AMIT_GUJJU

Ahmedabad: Just days before Gujarat’s crucial local body elections, a political storm has erupted after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge allegedly called Gujaratis “illiterate” during a rally in Kerala — a remark that has triggered fierce backlash from the state’s BJP leadership.

Escalation

The comment has rapidly escalated into a high-voltage political confrontation, with the ruling BJP accusing the Congress of insulting the pride and identity of six crore Gujaratis.

Now, Mallikarjun Kharge claims Gujaratis and North Indians are “illiterate.”



When voters reject the Indian National Congress, they choose to belittle them.



As a Gujarati, I strongly reject this disrespect. Apologies mr @kharge 😡 pic.twitter.com/lk18QognhE — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) April 5, 2026

CM Patel reacts

Reacting sharply, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel termed the statement “extremely offensive and unfortunate.” In a strong response, Patel said, “This is not just an insult to the people of Gujarat, but also to the sacred land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge does not know that we are all educated.”

The Chief Minister further described the remark as an attack on Gujarat’s identity and pride, warning that voters would respond strongly in the upcoming elections.

BJP Demands Public Apology

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi intensified the attack, calling the comment proof of what he described as the Congress party’s “sick mentality.”

“This statement reflects Congress’s defeat and frustration. It shows hatred towards Gujaratis. The Congress must publicly apologise for hurting the sentiments of the people,” Sanghavi said.

He also challenged the Congress leadership to clarify whether the remark represented the party’s official stand, questioning if it was Kharge’s personal view or influenced by senior leaders.

Identity and Pride at the Centre of Debate

The BJP framed the controversy as an assault on Gujarat’s cultural and historical identity, invoking the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

In a social media post, the Chief Minister said Gujarat has consistently led India in development and unity, and accused the Congress of being “fearful of public support for development politics under the leadership of Narendra Modi.”

Election Heat Intensifies

With local body elections just days away, the controversy has further intensified the political atmosphere in the state. The BJP has warned that voters will deliver a “befitting reply” at the ballot box.