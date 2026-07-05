Delhi's Najafgarh Man Kills Wife With ‘Tawa’ Over Domestic Dispute, Later Surrenders to Police | AI Representational Image

New Delhi, July 5: A 48-year-old man allegedly killed his wife by repeatedly hitting her with a ‘tawa’ following a domestic dispute in the Najafgarh area of southwest Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Dinesh Patel, a resident of Gopal Nagar, later appeared before the duty officer at Baba Haridas Nagar police station and informed police that he had killed his wife Sarita Patel (43).

A police team reached the spot and found the woman lying dead. The area was secured, and teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and crime branch inspected the scene and collected evidence, officials said.

During preliminary questioning, the accused reportedly told police that he had been undergoing treatment for schizophrenia at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for the past two to three years. Police are verifying his medical records.

Officials also said that he had been unemployed for the past two months after losing his job at an IT company and was under financial stress, which often led to arguments at home.

The couple, married since 2005, have two sons. Police said the elder son is preparing for engineering entrance exams, while the younger is a Class V student. Both children were present in the house at the time of the incident, and their statements will be recorded as part of the investigation.

According to police, the accused said he and his wife had a quarrel on Saturday night over a minor issue. In a fit of rage, he allegedly struck her repeatedly with a tawa, causing fatal injuries, before surrendering on Sunday morning.

Police have informed the victim’s relatives, who also reside in Gopal Nagar. An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway.

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