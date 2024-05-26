Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena Completes 2 Years In Office; Calls His Tenure 'Challenging'

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena |

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who completed two years in office on Sunday, said that his tenure has been challenging since he assumed charge in 2022. Saxena said that various works in the national capital got stalled while the city continued to remain in a state of regression.

"The last 2 years since I took over as LG have been challenging. In a City regressing due to various reasons, while we could achieve much visibly, there was much more that got stalled. There is far more that needs to be addressed and healed. I look forward and thank the people of Delhi from the bottom of my heart for their love, affection and support," Delhi LG posted on X.

The last 2 years since I took over as LG have been challenging. In a City regressing due to various reasons, while we could achieve much visibly, there was much more that got stalled.

There is far more that needs to be addressed & healed. pic.twitter.com/c0aL2cSOPr — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) May 26, 2024

LG Saxena and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government have been at loggerheads in recent times on various issues.

Earlier this month, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly receiving political funding from the banned terrorist organization "Sikhs for Justice.

LG had received a complaint that Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had received huge funds - USD 16 million - from the extremist Khalistani groups for facilitating the release of Devendra Pal Bhullar and espousing the Pro-Khalistani sentiments.

Read Also Delhi Court Convicts Activist Medha Patkar In Defamation Case Filed By L-G VK Saxena

In a letter to the Union Home Secretary, Saxena referred to a video (which he said was enclosed with the missive) in which Pannun declares Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party "received a staggering amount of USD 16 million dollars in funding from Khalistani groups."

In April, following the open letter by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over "water-crisis" in the city, AAP minister Atishi hit back at the LG, holding him responsible for not averting the issue with a delay in the suspension of CEO of the Delhi Jal Board.

AAP Leader Atishi's Allegations Against Lieutenant Governor

Atishi accused Saxena of encouraging the officers who obstructed work and did not take any action against them despite repeated requests, the Delhi water minister alleged. As the Delhi LG accused the AAP government of its failure, Atishi further said that the current crisis of water in Delhi has been artificially created.