Delhi's high test positivity rate and use of home remedies in fight against COVID-19 | ANI Photo

The number of new Covid-19 cases reported daily in India has decreased, but the test positivity rate is still a concern. Delhi's Covid test positivity rate is above 32%, which is significantly higher than during any of the previous waves of Covid-19, according to reports. A recent survey by LocalCircles found that despite the rising number of cases, many Delhi residents are relying on home remedies to treat Covid symptoms.

Home remedies, a popular choice for Covid-19 treatment

The LocalCircles survey found that 50% of respondents reported taking paracetamol, while 38% were using cough syrup. In addition, 38% mentioned consuming warm fluids infused with herbs, spices, tea, etc. Steam inhalation, ointments for cold and congestion, and anti-allergy tablets were also popular remedies. However, the survey revealed that 38% of respondents were taking Ayush medicines and 13% confirmed taking antibiotics, despite warnings from the government and health experts not to take antibiotics for Covid-19 unless prescribed by a doctor.

Lack of basic precautions

Despite the high number of cases, many Delhi residents are not following basic precautions such as wearing masks, practicing social distancing, or adhering to quarantine norms. People are going to work or school and using public transport even while exhibiting symptoms, causing the virus to spread rapidly. This lack of caution is contributing to the high test positivity rate.

Rising number of Covid-19 cases

According to the LocalCircles survey, 45% of respondents confirmed that one or more members of their household had Covid-19, with 80% of those respondents reporting that 2-4 or more members of their household had the virus. This highlights the highly infectious nature of the current dominant Covid-19 variant XBB.1.16. Many people living in Delhi may have already experienced Covid-19 infection for the second or third time. This raises concerns about whether Covid-19 will become an endemic disease like the flu or if it could cause medium to long-term health issues for those who get infected repeatedly.

Despite the availability of vaccines, the rising number of cases and the high test positivity rate in Delhi underscore the importance of following basic precautions and getting vaccinated. While home remedies may provide temporary relief, they cannot replace medical care. As the world continues to grapple with Covid-19, it is crucial to follow health guidelines and take steps to protect oneself and others.