Delhi's Gaffar Market Fire Sparks Alarm As Traders Demand 24-Hour Fire Tenders At 20 Markets, ₹100 Crore Relief Fund | X / IANS

New Delhi: After a major fire at a mobile accessory shop in Karol Bagh's Gaffar Market on Friday, the Chamber of Trade and Industry urged the Delhi government to deploy fire tenders round-the-clock at 20 crowded markets in the national capital till Bhai Dooj, and sought a Rs 100 crore relief fund for businesses affected by such incidents.

In a letter to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the traders' body demanded the immediate announcement of a 'Traders' Fire Disaster Fund' to provide financial assistance to small traders whose shops are damaged in fire incidents.

The fire broke out at Gaffar Market's Chain Wali Gali on the morning of Dhanteras on Friday.

As many as 22 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, even as the narrow approach lanes and heavy crowds delayed the movement of fire vehicles, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) said.

The incident, coming just two days before Diwali, has raised concerns among the traders over fire safety arrangements in the crowded commercial areas during the peak festive season.

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said fires break out in Delhi markets around Diwali every year, but traders are often left without immediate assistance despite inquiries ordered into such incidents.

“We do not want just an inquiry this time. We want two concrete actions,” he said.

Under its first demand, the CTI has sought the deployment of fire tenders, water bowsers and teams of firefighters on a 24-hour standby basis at 20 major markets till Bhai Dooj on November 11.

The markets include Karol Bagh, Gaffar Market, Sadar Bazaar, Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Bhagirath Palace, Gandhi Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Rajouri Garden, South Extension, Connaught Place, Khan Market, Khari Baoli, Chawri Bazaar and Naya Bazaar.

“Just as police personnel are deployed for VIP movements, fire tenders should be stationed in the markets around Diwali. Markets can be saved by dousing a fire as soon as it breaks out, rather than waiting for fire vehicles to arrive,” Goyal said.

The CTI has also demanded that one lane in each of these markets be kept clear for fire tenders and ambulances till Diwali and Bhai Dooj to ensure that emergency vehicles reach the affected areas without delay.

As part of its second demand, the traders' body has proposed that the Delhi government establish a Rs 100 crore 'Traders' Fire Disaster Fund'.

Under the proposed mechanism, small traders affected by fires should receive financial assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh or an interest-free loan within seven days.

The CTI has suggested that the assistance be released based on a report by the SDM, without requiring traders to wait for an FIR, fire department report or insurance documents.

It also sought that relief be provided within 48 hours in fire incidents during peak business periods such as Diwali.

Traders often lose their entire livelihood when their shops are gutted, leaving their families, employees and financial liabilities in distress, Goyal said.

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