Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Gaffar Market Shop In Karol Bagh, 22 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot; No Casualties Reported | Video | X / IANS

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a shop located in Puri Plaza, 13 Block, Chain Wali Gali, Gaffar Market, Karol Bagh, fire service officials said.

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A total of 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the raging blaze. The fire is under control. No loss of life or injuries have been reported so far. Only property damage has been reported.

Prima facie, overheating or overcharging of batteries appears to be a possible cause of the fire. A report will be obtained from the Fire Department and Electrical Inspector to ascertain the exact cause. The building will also be examined by the FSL team to assess the presence of any other combustible material.

Further details are awaited as firefighting operations continue.

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Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a fire broke out in the Mangal Bazar area of Laxmi Nagar in Delhi early on Thursday.

Firefighting operations were carried out, and no injuries were reported, fire officer Deepak Hooda said.

Hooda said the fire department received a call at around 5:50 am, following which 4-5 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the spot.

"We received a call at around 5:50 am and immediately reached the spot with 4–5 fire tenders. Firefighting operations were carried out, and no injuries were reported,” Hooda said.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)