 Delhi Fire: Blaze Breaks Out At Laxmi Nagar Institute On Mangal Bazar Road, 3 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot, No Injuries Reported
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HomeIndiaDelhi Fire: Blaze Breaks Out At Laxmi Nagar Institute On Mangal Bazar Road, 3 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot, No Injuries Reported

Delhi Fire: Blaze Breaks Out At Laxmi Nagar Institute On Mangal Bazar Road, 3 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot, No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out at an institute on Mangal Bazar Road in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar on Thursday morning. Three water tenders and other emergency vehicles were rushed to the spot. The blaze was brought under control by 6:15 am, with no injuries reported.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 05, 2026, 10:27 AM IST
Delhi Fire: Blaze Breaks Out At Laxmi Nagar Institute On Mangal Bazar Road, 3 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot, No Injuries Reported
Delhi Fire: Blaze Breaks Out At Laxmi Nagar Institute On Mangal Bazar Road, 3 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot, No Injuries Reported | X / ANI

New Delhi: A fire broke out at an institute on Mangal Bazar Road in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar on Thursday morning, prompting the deployment of several fire tenders, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

The DFS received a call around 5.50 am, following which three water tenders and other emergency vehicles were rushed to the spot near Maharaja Banquet Hall.

The blaze was brought under control by 6.15 am. No injuries were reported, officials said. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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