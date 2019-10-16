Delhi's air quality turns 'Very Poor', odd-even on anvil

New Delhi: The residents of Delhi-NCR are now facing the worst of their fear as the AQI (Air Quality Index) of Delhi-NCR shot up to 'very poor' category first the time in this season.

Seventeen out of 37 air monitoring stations recorded the AQI at 'very poor' level, which is alarming. Sensing the threat to public health, the Delhi government has already started taking measures to curb air pollution in coming days such as odd-even vehicle rationing system, letter to neighbouring states to check stubble burning by farmers and more.

The Delhi government had also shared pictures and data from NASA that showed large-scale stubble burning in areas surrounding Delhi. On Tuesday, Delhi Environment Minister Kailash Gehlot also wrote to Union Minister for Earth Sciences Harsh Vardhan requesting access to SAFAR's data so that the administration could take immediate corrective measures to curb rising pollution.

It all started when the Central Pollution Control Board ( CPCB) releases data on air quality of Delhi-NCR region, which states Delhi's overall AQI stands at 299, which falls into the 'very poor' category.

To fight the menace of air pollution, the Arvind Kejriwal Government in Delhi has already made announcement regarding the implementation of odd-even vehicle rationing system from November 4, which will continued till November 15.