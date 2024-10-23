 Delhi Weather Today: AQI Touches 'Severe' Category, Jahangirpuri Records AQI At 418, Anand Vihar At 406; VIDEO
The AQI of Delhi on Wednesday morning was recorded at 365 - which falls in 'very poor' category. As of 10 am, locations in the national capital which recorded the poorest air quality are: Jagangirpuri at 418, Anand Vihar at 406, Burari at 397, Indira Gandhi International Airport (T3) at 381, NSIT Dwarka at 403 and many others. Residents are advised to take precautions.

New Delhi: The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital deteriorated further on Wednesday with the quality index crossing 400 at several locations. The AQI of Delhi city on Wednesday morning was recorded at 365 - which falls in 'very poor' category. As of 10 am, some locations in the national capital which recorded the poorest air quality are: Jagangirpuri at 418, Anand Vihar at 406, Burari Crossing at 397, Indira Gandhi International Airport (T3) at 381, NSIT Dwarka at 403 and many others said the data by SAFAR India.

The AQI above 300 falls in 'severe' category and above 400 falls in 'hazardous' category.

Following the very poor air quality, the residents are advised to "Avoid all Physical activity outdoors and move activities indoors. If asthematics, keep relief medicine handy (for sensitive groups). Avoid burning of wood, candles and if required wear masks" says the SAFAR website.

On October 23, the maximum temperature in Delhi will be at 34 degrees Celsius and minimum would be 20.5 degrees Celsius.

Government Announces Measures

Apart from New Delhi, the air quality of the National Capital Region (NCR) has also been dropping. In the view of deteriorating air quality, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi announced a few measures to be taken by the authorities and neighbouring states to control the air pollution.

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said he has written to his counterparts in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan not to send diesel buses to Delhi. He also said that 1,800 additional traffic personnel will be deployed at 97 congestion points across the city, reports say.

Under stage two of the GRAP or the Graded Response Action Plan, there will be restrictions on the use of coal and firewood as well as diesel generator sets in Delhi-NCR.

As per reports, the schools in Delhi have not received any notifications to keep the school closed in the view poor air quality.

