Bengaluru Weather: Videos Show Inundated Homes, Submerged Cars As Rains Batter IT City

Amid heavy rains, Bengaluru witnessed severe water logging in various parts of the city late on Monday night and early Tuesday morning, disrupting daily life.

Several videos on social media showed inundated residential areas, partially or fully submerged cars and residents leaving their homes for safety. Heavy showers also disrupted operations at the Kempegowda International Airport.

As per reports, traffic in the city has been badly affected, with potholes resurfacing on major roads, making it particularly challenging for two-wheeler riders.

The movement of cars and heavy vehicles has also been hampered due to both potholes and flooding.

Traffic police have been deployed at major intersections to ensure a smoother flow of vehicles and prevent jams.

In Yelahanka, homes in low-lying areas are struggling with waterlogging. Yelahanka Old Town Road has been submerged, causing a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus and several other vehicles to stall after water entered their engines.

Pained to see Kendriya Vihar apartment at Kogilu Cross, Yelahanka being inundated again. This apartment complex houses Central Govt and Defence people and a large number of the residents are senior citizens.#BangaloreRains #BengaluruFloods pic.twitter.com/quvarlD5tj — Sourabh Mathur (@sourabhmathur) October 22, 2024

Authorities are using cranes to remove vehicles from the roads to clear traffic. In Chikkabommasandra, more than 60 houses have been flooded, while in Ambedkar Nagar, rising water levels have forced residents, including children, to evacuate their homes, causing major inconvenience and putting their safety at risk.

The Manpho Convention Centre and the Manyata Tech Park premises are also waterlogged. Authorities attribute the flooding to building violations. Areas like Amrutahalli, Chikkabanavara, and Maruthinagar are also facing waterlogging issues.

Cloudy atmosphere continues in Bengaluru

On Tuesday as well, a cloudy atmosphere continued in the Bengaluru city and heavy rains are predicted. The authorities have been asked to be prepared to face any eventuality.

Belanduru Traffic Police said that there was slow-moving traffic on the outer ring road at Ecospace junction. towards Devarabesanahalli to Bellandur junction due to water logging.

The Police said slow-moving traffic has also been reported in Sarjapura road at Wipro junction and RBD layout junction due to water logging.

The situation in the city has prompted opposition parties to take a dig at the Congress-led government in the state.

Janata Dal Secular posted on X, "Ah, just another day in Bengaluru where Congress government's blunders has turned Bengaluru's world-class infrastructure seamlessly into a mini Venice due to the rains. Kudos to Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar for their visionary leadership - Bengaluru is really floating into the future. Maybe next term, we can invest in boats instead of roads?"

Leader of Opposition posted a news paper report on the floods and questioned Deputy CM DK Shivakumar who is also the Bengaluru Development Minister.

Ah, just another day in Bengaluru where Congress government’s blunders has turned Bengaluru’s world-class infrastructure seamlessly into a mini Venice due to the rains! Kudos to @siddaramaiah & @DKShivakumar for their visionary leadership – Bengaluru is really floating into the… pic.twitter.com/OynxXeniZW — Janata Dal Secular (@JanataDal_S) October 22, 2024

"Will the Hon'ble DCM DK Shivakumar who is a part-time Bangalore Development Minister, spend his time doing politics saying that I am the candidate for Channapatnam or will he remember that I am the Bengaluru Development Minister and pay attention to the plight of the city? Like 'ulta chor kotwal ko danta', will they lash out at the media saying they are taking away the dignity of Bengaluru, or will they maintain the dignity of the government by doing their duty?," he posted on X.

Earlier on Monday, several flight disruptions were reported at Kempegowda International Airport. More than 20 were flights delayed and 4 flights were diverted to Chennai, an official said. A Thai Lion Air flight that was coming from Thailand was also diverted to Chennai, officials said.

"Due to heavy rains on Monday night (21st October), over 20 flights were late in arriving at the Kempegowda International Airport. 4 flights were diverted to Chennai. One Air India flight from Delhi and 3 IndiGo flights from Delhi, Hyderabad and Chandigarh were diverted to Chennai. Thai Lion Air which was coming from Thailand was also diverted to Chennai," Bengaluru Airport said.

On Monday, due to incessant rain, the District collector issued an order announcing a holiday for Anganwadis and schools in Bengaluru City. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure and in the interest of students, said the Collector. However, all other degree courses, post-graduate programs, diplomas, engineering, and ITIs will remain open.

Earlier the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more rains in Bengaluru over the next two days. IMD said that light to moderate rainfall at Isolated places in Karnataka very likely over rest of the region during the week.