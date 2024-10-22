Bengaluru Rainfall: City To Experience Heavy Downpour With Thunderstorms & Squalls; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Bengaluru weather | X

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in the city as heavy precipitation is likely to occur on Tuesday (October 22). It will be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and squalls. Overcast skies are forecasted and they are likely to remain the same throughout the day.

Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures will range in between 20 and 26 degrees Celsius. The humidity level is expected to range between 70% and 80%. The city will experience continuous heavy rain for the next two days. A meteorologist from IMD has advised residents to avoid traveling and to stay away from rivers and seas. The wind is expected to blow from the southeast at 11 km/h.

Storm in Bangalore 🚨



Everything is in disarray in Bangalore due to heavy storm, people are stranded outside their homes.



Please stay wherever you are. Stay safe.#BengaluruWeather #KarnatakaRains #Bengaluru#BengaluruRains pic.twitter.com/cQ9kNo2qto — 𝐃𝐊 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐡🇮🇳 (@DKSinghMohit) October 21, 2024

IMD predicted heavy rainfall

A yellow alert has been issued by IMD for the coastal regions, North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka, as heavy rainfall is expected in the regions and it is likely to be accompanied by gusty winds, squalls, thunderstorms and lightning.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has shared the weather report for the next five days on X and said, "Coastal and hilly districts adjoining the coastal districts of the state are expected to receive heavy rains with thunder and lightning and gusty winds till October 23, while the rains are likely to be less in the rest of the days."

Weather forecast for upcoming days

According to meteorologists from the IMD, an upper cyclonic circulation exists over the Southwest and West Central Bay of Bengal. It extends up to 5.8 km above sea level and is more inclined towards the Southwest. In the upcoming days, this is expected to result in heavy rainfall in the districts of Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Chitradurga, Davangere and Tumakuru.