 Bengaluru Rainfall: City To Experience Heavy Downpour With Thunderstorms & Squalls; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengaluru Rainfall: City To Experience Heavy Downpour With Thunderstorms & Squalls; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Bengaluru Rainfall: City To Experience Heavy Downpour With Thunderstorms & Squalls; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

The IMD has issued a yellow alert in Bengaluru. Heavy rainfall is predicted in the city on Tuesday and it is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and squalls.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru weather | X

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in the city as heavy precipitation is likely to occur on Tuesday (October 22). It will be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and squalls. Overcast skies are forecasted and they are likely to remain the same throughout the day.

Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures will range in between 20 and 26 degrees Celsius. The humidity level is expected to range between 70% and 80%. The city will experience continuous heavy rain for the next two days. A meteorologist from IMD has advised residents to avoid traveling and to stay away from rivers and seas. The wind is expected to blow from the southeast at 11 km/h.

IMD predicted heavy rainfall

A yellow alert has been issued by IMD for the coastal regions, North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka, as heavy rainfall is expected in the regions and it is likely to be accompanied by gusty winds, squalls, thunderstorms and lightning.

FPJ Shorts
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Lapses Raise Doubts About Police Investigation Into Killing Of NCP Leader
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Lapses Raise Doubts About Police Investigation Into Killing Of NCP Leader
Bajaj Pulsar N125 Launched in India at Rs 94,707: Check Features & Specs
Bajaj Pulsar N125 Launched in India at Rs 94,707: Check Features & Specs
Israeli Woman, Survivor Of Oct 7 Hamas Attack Dies By Suicide On 22nd Birthday; Family Alleges Death Linked To PTSD
Israeli Woman, Survivor Of Oct 7 Hamas Attack Dies By Suicide On 22nd Birthday; Family Alleges Death Linked To PTSD
Maharashtra: BJP Opposes Candidacy Of NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Leader Nawab Malik For Upcoming Assembly Elections
Maharashtra: BJP Opposes Candidacy Of NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Leader Nawab Malik For Upcoming Assembly Elections

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has shared the weather report for the next five days on X and said, "Coastal and hilly districts adjoining the coastal districts of the state are expected to receive heavy rains with thunder and lightning and gusty winds till October 23, while the rains are likely to be less in the rest of the days."

Read Also
Bengaluru Weather Update For October 21: City To Experience Moderate Downpour With Thunderstorms &...
article-image

Weather forecast for upcoming days

According to meteorologists from the IMD, an upper cyclonic circulation exists over the Southwest and West Central Bay of Bengal. It extends up to 5.8 km above sea level and is more inclined towards the Southwest. In the upcoming days, this is expected to result in heavy rainfall in the districts of Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Chitradurga, Davangere and Tumakuru.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

1985 Kanishka Air India Flight Bombing: Did CSIS Protect A Mole At The Cost Of 329 Lives?

1985 Kanishka Air India Flight Bombing: Did CSIS Protect A Mole At The Cost Of 329 Lives?

Bengaluru Rainfall: City To Experience Heavy Downpour With Thunderstorms & Squalls; IMD Issues...

Bengaluru Rainfall: City To Experience Heavy Downpour With Thunderstorms & Squalls; IMD Issues...

Delhi Weather Today: AQI Worsens In Capital City; Know More About GRAP Stages

Delhi Weather Today: AQI Worsens In Capital City; Know More About GRAP Stages

Delhi AQI And GRAP II: Know More About Temperatures And Precautions To Follow

Delhi AQI And GRAP II: Know More About Temperatures And Precautions To Follow

Karni Sena Offers ₹1.1 Cr To Any Police Officer Who Kills Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi; Know...

Karni Sena Offers ₹1.1 Cr To Any Police Officer Who Kills Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi; Know...