 Bengaluru Weather Update For October 21: City To Experience Moderate Downpour With Thunderstorms & Lighting
According to the IMD reports, low pressure in the Bay of Bengal is responsible for the persistent rainfall in the city. Moderate showers are likely to occur in the city.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 09:59 AM IST
Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted moderate precipitation accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on (Ocotber 21), Monday. The temperature is expected to range around a minimum of 20 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is expected to rise to 27 degrees Celsius.

Today, overcast skies are expected in the city and the humidity level is expected to range between 70 and 80 per cent. The city has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past week, which has caused waterlogging and traffic congestion in many areas. The continuous downpour has also disrupted daily routines, leading to travel challenges.

IMD predicted moderate rainfall

The city witnessed the sunrise at 06:11 am and the sun is likely to set at 05:57 pm. A yellow alert has been issued by IMD for the coastal regions, North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka, as heavy rainfall is expected in the regions and it is likely to be accompanied by gusty winds, squalls, thunderstorms and lightning.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has shared the weather report for the next five days on X and said, "Coastal and hilly districts adjoining the coastal districts of the state are expected to receive heavy rains with thunderstorms and gusty winds today, while rains are likely to be light in the rest of the days."

Weather forecast for upcoming days

A low pressure, which has formed in the Bay of Bengal, will likely bring more rainfall to the Karnataka's rural areas, Chikkaballapura, Kolar districts, and Chikamagalur in upcoming days. Heavy rainfall is also likely in other parts of Karnataka, including Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts in coastal areas. Meanwhile, the intensity of rainfall will reduce after October 25.

