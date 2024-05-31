Delhi Water Crisis: Kejriwal Govt Moves SC Seeking Direction To Haryana For More Supply

Delhi: Amid the escalating water crisis in the national capital, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government moves the Supreme Court in order to seek direction to Haryana for supplying more water to national capital, said a PTI report citing sources.

Delhi has been reeling with scorching temperatures due to ongoing severe heatwave conditions, coupled with a water crisis in major areas since past few weeks.

Kejriwal Urges Centre To Step In

As Delhi faces a severe water crisis amid rising temperatures, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the Centre and the BJP on Friday to urge the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to help meet the city’s water demands. Kejriwal emphasized that the BJP should set aside politics to address this pressing issue.

"In this scorching heat, the water demand has increased significantly, while the supply from neighbouring states has reduced. We must solve this together," Kejriwal stated in a post on X.

इस बार पूरे देश में अभूतपूर्व गर्मी पड़ रही है जिसकी वजह से देश भर में पानी और बिजली का संकट हो गया है। पिछले वर्ष, दिल्ली में बिजली की पीक डिमांड 7438 MW थी। इसके मुक़ाबले इस साल पीक डिमांड 8302 MW तक पहुँच गयी है। पर इसके बावजूद दिल्ली में बिजली की स्थिति नियंत्रण में है, अन्य… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 31, 2024

He urged BJP members to collaborate rather than protest. "If the BJP talks to its governments in Haryana and UP to secure some water for Delhi for a month, the people of Delhi will greatly appreciate it. Working together, we can provide relief to the people," he added.

Water Crisis Deepens In National Capital

Residents across Delhi have reported acute water shortages, prompting the government to establish a war room and promise 'Har Ghar Jal' (water for every household). However, several areas, including Chanakyapuri's Sanjay Camp and the Geeta Colony, face severe shortages. Amid the blazing heat, residents wait in long queues, often receiving insufficient water from tankers.

Despite applications to the government, residents feel their pleas go unnoticed. In Geeta Colony, East Delhi, resident Rudal expressed frustration while talking to ANI, stating, "It has become a very big problem. We have written two applications to the government, but who listens to the poor? We have to buy water, costing 20 rupees per bottle."

Another resident from Geeta Colony highlighted the inadequacy of the supply: "Only one tanker arrives, and with so many people waiting, we often have to leave empty-handed. The water supply is available just once at 11 am. We either have to purchase it or find another way to manage."

Sagar, another local, pointed out that one tanker is insufficient for the 4,000 to 5,000 residents in the area. Similarly, Pushpa from South Delhi's Raju Park described the difficulty: "If we order a government tanker, it takes 20 days to come, and a private tanker costs ₹1800-2000."

#WATCH | Women workers of BJP staged a protest outside AAP minister Atishi's residence, against the Arvind Kejriwal government over the water crisis issue in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/PEoMrRU64C — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2024

BJP Protest Outside Atishi's Residence

On Tuesday, BJP women workers protested outside Delhi water minister Atishi's residence against the water crisis. According to the Delhi Met Department, the national capital is expected to reach a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius on Friday, with Ayanagar recording 47 degrees Celsius on Thursday.