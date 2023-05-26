Delhi vs Centre ordinance row: Kejriwal to meet KCR to seek his support on services matter | PTI

Hyderabad: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday to seek support against the Ordinance passed by the Centre designating Delhi Lt Governor as the administrator who will have the final say on the postings and transfer of all bureaucrats serving the Delhi government.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader on Friday tweeted that he will seek Telangana Chief Minister KCR's support against the "unconstitutional and undemocratic Ordinance passed by the BJP government against the orders of the Supreme Court".

SC order

The Supreme Court had recently passed an order giving the Delhi government the power to make laws and post or transfer bureaucrats.

In a unanimous ruling, a five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court on May 11 had stated that the Delhi government had legislative and executive powers over administrative services in the national capital.

Kejriwal along with other AAP leaders will urge Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana CM KCR to extend support to the party against the ordinance.

He will also request the BRS to oppose the Bill to be brought by the Modi government in Parliament to replace the ordinance.

The meeting with KCR will be the latest in a series of meetings the AAP leaders are having with leaders of various opposition parties in various states.

Kejriwal to seek Kharge and RaGa's support too

Kejriwal has also sought time with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi to seek Congress support in Parliament.

On May 25, Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had called on Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar in Mumbai to enlist his support. The AAP leaders also had a separate meeting with Shiv Sena UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray.

Kejriwal was earlier in Kolkata to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She assured him that when the Narendra Modi government presents the bill in Parliament, Trinamool Congress will oppose it.