Delhi Violence Updates: Death toll rises to 30; security beefed up in affected areas

Latest visuals from Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura and Khajuri Khas
Delhi: Latest visuals from Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura and Khajuri Khas. Roads in the violence affected areas are being cleaned.
IAS officer Jalaj Shrivastava posted to Delhi
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA): Jalaj Shrivastava, IAS (AGMUT:1984) presently on compulsory wait is hereby posted to Delhi with immediate effect and until further orders.
Death toll rises to 30
Sunil Kumar Gautam Medical Superintendent, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital: Death toll has increased to 30 at the hospital.
Latest visuals from Maujpur, Jafrabad, Seelampur and Babarpur
Delhi: Latest visuals from Maujpur, Jafrabad, Seelampur and Babarpur; Security personnel have been deployed in these areas.
Death toll rises to 28
Delhi: 1 more death at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, taking the total deaths to 28 in the city, including 2 deaths at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital.
Security forces conduct flag march in Northeast Delhi
Security forces conduct flag march in different parts of Northeast Delhi. Visuals from Jafrabad and Maujpur areas.
