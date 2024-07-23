Delhi: UPSC Aspirant Electrocuted On Waterlogged Road Near Patel Nagar Metro Station; Shocking Picture Surfaces

A UPSC aspirant identified as Nilesh Rai died of electrocution when he placed his foot in the rainwater collected at a roadside near Patel Nagar Metro Station in Delhi.

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP and former DCW chief Swati Maliwal has shared a shocking picture of the incident on social media, blaming the government system for the death of the student.

Taking to X on Tuesday morning, in a Hindi post, Swati wrote, "A UPSC student died after getting electrocuted on the road following rain in Delhi's Patel Nagar. This is not an accident; it is a murder caused by the failure of the government system. Is there no value for the lives of common citizens? What answer will that child's parents get? He died while walking on the road, sorry?"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Demanding action from police authorities, she further said, "An FIR should be filed in this incident, and immediate action should be taken against all responsible persons."

According to reports, Nilesh resided in a PG at Patel Nagar area. The police were informed about a person found stuck to an iron gate due to an electric shock on Monday around 2:43 PM.

Upon reaching the spot, police found the body of Nilesh stuck to iron gate. He was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

BJP Leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticised the Kejriwal government, alleging that "negligence and incompetence of the Kejriwal government have claimed another young life."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Demanding justice for the victim, he said, "This is not an accident; it is a murder caused by the insensitivity and inadequacy of the government. We will not remain silent on this injustice. We demand justice!"