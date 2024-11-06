 Delhi: Unidentified Men Open Fire At Raj Mandir Hypermarket In Meera Bagh, Police Probe Underway; VIDEO
Delhi: Unidentified Men Open Fire At Raj Mandir Hypermarket In Meera Bagh, Police Probe Underway; VIDEO

Delhi: Unidentified Men Open Fire At Raj Mandir Hypermarket In Meera Bagh, Police Probe Underway; VIDEO

Unidentified men opened fire at a grocery store (Raj Mandir hypermarket) in the Meera Bagh area of outer Delhi on Wednesday. Teams from the Paschim Vihar police station, along with other senior police officers rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 05:22 PM IST
article-image
Police investigate after firing at Raj Mandir Hypermarket in Delhi's Meera Bagh | X

New Delhi, Nov 6: Unidentified men opened fire at a grocery store (Raj Mandir hypermarket) in the Meera Bagh area of outer Delhi on Wednesday, police said.

Teams from the Paschim Vihar police station, along with other senior police officers rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation, they said.

article-image

Further details are awaited.

