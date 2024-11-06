Delhi: Unidentified Men Open Fire At Raj Mandir Hypermarket In Meera Bagh, Police Probe Underway; VIDEO

Police investigate after firing at Raj Mandir Hypermarket in Delhi's Meera Bagh | X

New Delhi, Nov 6: Unidentified men opened fire at a grocery store (Raj Mandir hypermarket) in the Meera Bagh area of outer Delhi on Wednesday, police said.

Teams from the Paschim Vihar police station, along with other senior police officers rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation, they said.

#WATCH | Unknown suspects opened fire outside Raj Mandir hypermarket in Delhi's Meera Bagh area. Further details awaited: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/XJ3a63dvfZ — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2024

Delhi: In the Paschim Vihar West police station area, gunfire erupted near the Raj Mandir in Meera Bagh, shattering the gate's glass. Senior police officials are currently at the scene pic.twitter.com/XbFbskLw23 — IANS (@ians_india) November 6, 2024

Further details are awaited.