Delhi: Unidentified Men Open Fire At Raj Mandir Hypermarket In Meera Bagh, Police Probe Underway; VIDEO

New Delhi, Nov 6: Unidentified men opened fire at a grocery store (Raj Mandir hypermarket) in the Meera Bagh area of outer Delhi on Wednesday, police said.
Teams from the Paschim Vihar police station, along with other senior police officers rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation, they said.
Further details are awaited.
