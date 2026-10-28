Delhi Tragedy: 27-Year-Old Man Dies After Heavy Paper Roll Falls On Him While Loading Vehicle, Company Owner Booked | Representative Image

New Delhi: A 27-year-old man died after a heavy paper roll fell on him while he was loading it into a vehicle at a company in Delhi's Singola area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on October 26.

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Neeraj, a resident of Singola, was loading paper rolls into the vehicle with two others inside the company premises when one of the rolls fell on him, leaving him critically injured, a senior police officer said.

He said Neeraj was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Information about the incident was received from the hospital.

Following an inquiry, an FIR was registered at the Narela police station under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the company owner, he said.

The body was handed over to Neeraj's family after the post-mortem examination, police said.

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