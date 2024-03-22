Delhi Traffic Alert: Avoid These Routes Today Amid AAP Protest; Check Details Here

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a warning amid the nationwide protest by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the arrest of its leader and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal. Commuters are advised to steer clear of several routes in central Delhi as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and supporters are protesting at the ITO intersection, near the AAP and BJP headquarters at the DDU Marg. Police officials were asking protestors to disperse in view of prohibitory orders under section 144 imposed in the area.

In a post on X, Delhi Police wrote, "In view of the proposed protest by Political party at DDU Marg Delhi, Traffic will remain heavy at IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. DDU marg will remain closed for traffic movement. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly."

Traffic Alert

On 22.03.2024, Due to Special arrangements, Traffic may remain affected on Krishna Menon Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Janpath, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Road.Commuters are advised to avoid these stretches till further notice. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) March 22, 2024

ITO Station Closed Till 06:00 PM

Also, Delhi Metro's ITO station will remain closed till 6pm today, said Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. In a post on X, the DMRC wrote, "On advice of Delhi Police, ITO Metro station will remain closed from 08:00 AM to 06:00 PM today i.e, 22nd March 2024".

Routes To Avoid

The advisory specifically mentions Krishna Menon Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Janpath, and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road as places likely to experience traffic disruptions due to special arrangements. Notably, the Enforcement Directorate's headquarters on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, located near India Gate in Lutyens Delhi, is also expected to be impacted.

The police have put up barricades on roads leading to DDU Marg and shut several roads for vehicular movement in central Delhi.

AAP Calls For Nationwide Protest

AAP leader Gopal Rai announced nationwide protests to be held today against the Bharatiya Janata Party over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on allegations of corruption linked to the city's liquor policy.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Rai said,"...The BJP sent agencies and got Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested...This is the murder of democracy."

Gopal Rai said, "Tomorrow at 10 am we will hold a protest against the BJP party over the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by the ED."

When asked whether Opposition parties will join the protest, Gopal Rai said, "Tomorrow is an open protest. whoever is against the dictatorship all are welcome to join."

While AAP leader Atishi said that Congres has assured of support from INDIA bloc members.