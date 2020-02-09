Delhi to hear grievances of non-Bodos living in BTR

A delegation of the non-Bodos living in the proposed Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) will be leaving for New Delhi soon to discuss about the problems and grievances of over 70% non-Bodos population in the area with the Union home minister.

Before meeting the representatives from the Centre, a high-level non-Bodo delegation will be meeting the state government probably on February 12 to form modalities.

Talking to reporters, Naba Kumar Sarania, MP, Kokrajhar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Kokrajhar on Friday said that both the Centre and the State are very much committed to address the problems and grievances of the nob-Bodos living the proposed BTR area.

Lauding the effort of the Centre to sign the Bodo peace accord to bring permanent peace in the region, the non-Bodos living in the area under the banner of Sanmilita Janagosthiya Aikya Mancha (SJAM) have also criticised the Centre for ignoring the interest of the 70% non-Bodos living in the proposed BTR area.

During our meeting with the Prime Minister, I was assured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that they will hear the grievances of the SJAM soon and will resolve the problem amicably.