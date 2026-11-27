Delhi Teen Found Dead In Faridabad Days Before 20th Birthday, Police Investigate All Angles | File Pic (Representative Image)

Faridabad, Nov 27: A 19-year-old man was found hanging by the neck at his mother's house here days before his birthday, with police on Friday saying an argument with his mother may have driven the youth to suspected suicide.

On the other hand, a paternal uncle of the deceased has accused the mother and her current husband of murder, with police saying all angles are being investigated.

Family Background Of The Deceased

According to officials, the deceased — Aditya Bhati, a resident of Delhi's Shalimar Bagh — had arrived in Faridabad a few days earlier to stay with his mother.

Rajkumar, the paternal uncle, said Aditya's father had passed away in 2016. Subsequently, his mother remarried and was living with her husband in Faridabad's Bhupani.

Police Reveal Preliminary Investigation Findings

According to officials, the deceased allegedly got into an argument with his mother over the purchase of an expensive mobile phone just days before his 20th birthday on November 28.

The investigating officer (IO), Sub-inspector Shamsher Singh, said the preliminary investigation has revealed that Aditya's mother had bought him a mobile phone some time ago, but he ended up breaking it. After this, he began demanding she buy him an expensive new phone.

When his mother refused, an argument broke out between the two, and Aditya was upset with his mother over this, he said.

"Aditya's mother works in electronic goods delivery. Investigation has revealed that no one was at home at the time of the incident. When his mother returned home, she found her son hanging and informed police," the IO said.

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Police Investigate Uncle's Murder Allegations

Bhupani Station House Officer Kuldeep Singh said, "The post-mortem report indicates hanging as the preliminary cause of death, and there are no signs of injury. The matter is under investigation, and the allegations of murder raised by the uncle are also being verified."

Following the post-mortem, police handed over the body to the family, he added.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)