Delhi stabbing spree: Three arrested for multiple murder incidents in Mangolpuri

A group of miscreants stabbed three brothers, leaving one dead in Outer Delhi's Mangolpuri on Friday evening. On the day, the same group also attacked two others, who are said to be associated with someone with whom they have rivalry.

According to Indian Express report, three men were arrested yesterday evening for their alleged involvement in two separate stabbing incidents.

Sameer Sharma, DCP (Outer), said: “Two cases have been filed under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) for the K Block incident, and the second under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34.”

In the first incident, they killed a man as his bike had touched them while in second incident they wanted to kill their rival, and when they didn't find him, they attacked two persons, who are said to be associated with their rival.

A senior police official said that they got a call about the incident at around 4:36 p.m. that three persons were stabbed in K Block in Mangolpuri.

The injured persons identified as Armaan, Monty alias Moin Khan and Fardeen were moved to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital where Armann was declared brought dead. Fardeen was admitted in the ICU of the hospital.

Later, the group went to O Block Mangolpuri to take revenge from one Matthi as he had thrashed the brother of one of the members of the group few days back. They found two boys Anurag and Ravi there and asked them about Matthi. Later on the accused stabbed both the boys.

Anurag sustained major injuries while Ravi was discharged from hospital.

A murder and an attempt to murder cases have been lodged against the miscreants.

(with agency inputs)