Delhi Shocker: Young Resident Doctor Of Safdarjung Hospital Dies By Suicide Allegedly Due To Depression

New Delhi, December 9: A third-year postgraduate (medicine) student and resident doctor at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his rented accommodation in south Delhi, the police said on Saturday, adding that a suicide note has been recovered from the spot which says the deceased was suffering from depression for the past two years.

The deceased has been identified as Jay Dipesh Savla (25) from Kandivali West in Mumbai. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Chandan Chowdhary, said a PCR call was received at the Hauz Khas police station at 3.55 p.m. on Friday informing about a person found hanging.

The caller, Payal Saini, stays on the first of the house located in Gautam Nagar, while Savla lived on the second floor. The landlady told the police that her tenant, Savla, committed suicide by hanging himself.

“The investigating officer (IO) found Savla hanging from the ceiling fan with a bedsheet. One suicide note was found from the room in which the deceased wrote that he was suffering from depression and was under medication,” the DCP said.

“On Saturday, the statements of the deceased's father, Dipesh Ratilal Saval, and other relatives were recorded. They don't suspect any foul play. Savla's body has been handed over to his family members after conducting an autopsy at AIIMS,” the officer said. The police have initiated an inquest proceeding in the matter.

Mourning Savla's demise, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) tweeted a video posted by Savla earlier with the comment: “@JaySavla15 was a sincere Medicine PG. He made a video in Dec’22, and look at how intricate and sorted his thought process was. He was happy with his course in Medicine. Had wonderful goals for ‘23 and we hoped he achieved them. Sadly, we lost him to depression. It can strike and take even the strongest ones, even the most insightful ones.”

“A 3rd year Medicine PG resident doctor in a top medical institution, Safdarjung Hospital, has committed suicide. What’s shocking me is he was not any ordinary doctor! He was a Black Belt in martial arts and an international-rated chess player and had active presence on all the social issues. Mentioning it for those who think that only weak people commit suicide,” posted Dhruv Chauhan, a medical influencer and Assistant Medical Superintendent at a Delhi hospital.

"Depression in this country and specially among doctors is not just an illness anymore, rather it’s an 'pandemic' now! The govt and authorities should realise it before more losses happen. Just to remind, this is the fourth suicide by doctors in the past 1-2 weeks," he added.