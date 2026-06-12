Delhi Shocker: Woman Dies After Alleged Balcony Jump During Anti-Narcotics Raid; Suspected Meth Lab Unearthed | Video | X

New Delhi: A woman died after allegedly jumping from the balcony of her fourth-floor flat in Swaroop Nagar during a raid by the Anti-Narcotics Squad of North District, police said.

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Identity and hospital confirmation

According to the police, the deceased woman has been identified as Stella Pius. She was declared dead at Burari Government Hospital.

Narcotics operation discovery

The operation, conducted as part of an ongoing Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) probe, led to the discovery of a suspected methamphetamine manufacturing and Raw Material Storage Facility.

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Police statement on the raid

According to Delhi police, "During the raid, a woman identified as Stella Pius allegedly jumped from the balcony of her fourth-floor flat and was declared dead at Burari Government Hospital. From the premises, police said they recovered chemicals, beakers, pipes, sacks and weighing machines, indicating use of the room as a methamphetamine manufacturing and storage unit. Further investigation is underway."

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Anti-cyber fraud operation success

Earlier on Thursday, under the special anti-cyber fraud initiative "Operation Cy Hawk" of the South-East District, Delhi Police, the team of PP Okhla Industrial Area achieved a major breakthrough by busting an organised gang involved in cheating Flipkart vendors through manipulation of online delivery systems.

Arrests and recovered items

During the operation, four accused, including three insiders and one receiver of stolen property, were arrested. Artificial jewellery worth approximately Rs 6.5 lakh was also recovered.

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Complaint and audit details

The case pertains to a complaint received from Wercatalist Pvt. Ltd., a logistics partner engaged in the collection and delivery of Flipkart consignments.

During an internal audit conducted at its warehouse located at Y-36, Sanjay Colony, Okhla Phase-II, multiple instances of high-value jewellery consignments being received in tampered or empty condition were detected.

Investigation and FIR registration

Acting swiftly on the complaint, an FIR was registered at PS Okhla Industrial Area, and an intensive investigation was launched.

Modus operandi of the accused

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the accused Arpit Kashyap and Akash Rathore, employed as pickup staff, in conspiracy with tempo driver Mohit Kumar, exploited their access to vendor portals and parcel movement systems.

The accused generated and manipulated high-value jewellery pickup orders, collected genuine consignments from vendors, and, before depositing them at the warehouse, cancelled the orders, opened the parcels, removed valuable jewellery items, and repacked the boxes.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)