Delhi Shocker: Senior Resident Doctor Found Dead In Hospital Duty Room; Three-Page Note Recovered | Representational Image

A 35-year-old senior resident doctor was found dead inside a duty room at Delhi's Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital on Sunday morning, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. According to a News18 report, investigators recovered a three-page handwritten note, a personal diary, a syringe and empty medicine vials from the room.

The deceased has been identified as Dr Simarpreet Singh Anand, a Senior Resident in the hospital's Department of Anaesthesia. A native of Ludhiana, Punjab, he had been working at the hospital for the past three years.

Doctor Found Inside Locked Duty Room

According to the report, Dr Anand was on night duty from 8 pm on July 4 to 8 am on July 5. The Civil Lines Police Station received a PCR call on Sunday morning after he was found unconscious inside Duty Room No. 109.

Police said the room was locked from the inside and had to be forced open at around 9 am after colleagues became concerned. He was rushed to the hospital's emergency department, where doctors declared him dead, News18 reported.

Investigators also found a cannula inserted in his left hand. Police said a technician had inserted it around 10 pm on Saturday at the doctor's request.

Note, Diary And Medical Items Recovered

A District Crime Team and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team examined the scene.

According to News18 report, police recovered a three-page handwritten note, a personal diary, a syringe, a empty medicine vials

The items were reportedly found inside a black bag kept in the duty room.

The doctor's body has been shifted to the mortuary, and a post-mortem examination by a medical board is scheduled.

Note Reportedly Mentions Relationship

According to police, as cited by News18, the note stated that Dr Anand had taken the step himself and referred to his relationship with fellow Senior Resident Dr Akanksha Chaudhary, who also works in the hospital's Anaesthesia Department.

The note reportedly stated that both families opposed their marriage because they belonged to different castes. Dr Chaudhary is a native of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, the report said.

Police Investigation Underway

Police said the Civil Lines Police Station is investigating the case, and all aspects surrounding the doctor's death are being examined.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the findings of the post-mortem examination, which is expected to provide further clarity on the cause of death.