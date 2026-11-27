Delhi Shocker: Man Stabbed To Death In Shakurpur After Argument With Car Occupants Over Rash Driving |

New Delhi: A man was allegedly stabbed to death by an occupant of a car following an argument between the two sides over rash driving in northwest Delhi's Shakurpur area in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The two sides knew each other and belonged to the same locality.

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Around 1 am, Yogesh, a resident of JJ Colony in Shakurpur, and his friends were standing on G-Block Road when they had an argument with the occupants of a Hyundai i20 over alleged rash driving, a senior police officer said.

The argument escalated into a violent confrontation and one of the occupants of the car allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Yogesh in the neck before fleeing with the others, police said.

They said Yogesh sustained a critical injury and was rushed to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The hospital informed police about the incident, following which a team reached the spot and initiated an investigation, they said.

"We have established the identities of the accused and are conducting raids to apprehend them. A case has been registered," the officer said.

Police are also examining the sequence of events leading to the stabbing and the role of each person present in the car, the officer said.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)