 Delhi Shocker: Factory Worker Dies After Being Pushed Off Roof By Co-Worker Over Two Rotis In Bawana Area
Delhi Shocker: Factory Worker Dies After Being Pushed Off Roof By Co-Worker Over Two Rotis In Bawana Area

ANIUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 04:12 PM IST
New Delhi: A factory worker died after he was allegedly pushed by another worker over two rotis in Delhi's Bawana area, police said. The deceased has been identified as Ram Parkash.

About The Case

According to the police, the incident took place on October 29, when Ram Parkash along with Deepak were decorating the factory ahead of Diwali. Ram Parkash was decorating the fourth floor of the factory when the accused, identified as Aslam, was strolling on the roof of another factory.

The accused asked Ram Parkash for two rotis but the latter refused. Ram Parkash also told the accused to get rotis using his own money, which infuriated Aslam.

Aslam pushed Ram Parkash because of which he fell from the fourth floor of the building and died. The accused ran from the factory after the incident but was later caught.

Following this, other workers took Ram Parkash to MV Hospital Pooth Khurd in the national capital where he was brought dead.

A case was filed against Aslam based on eyewitness reports from other factory workers and the accused has been arrested by the police.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

