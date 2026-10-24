Delhi Shocker: Class 12 Student Allegedly Sets Herself Ablaze At School In Shahdara, Dies | Screengrab

New Delhi: An 18-year-old Class 12 student allegedly died by suicide at a school in Delhi's Shahdara district on Saturday. She was found dead in a burnt condition behind the school’s guard room in Krishna Nagar earlier today.

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According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received regarding a fire at a school in Krishna Nagar. Police personnel from the local police station reached the spot and found the student’s body behind the school guard room.

Delhi Police Personnel Arrive At Spot

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A video of the incident site has surfaced online, showing police personnel present at the school as the investigation gets underway. The fire brigade and other officials were also reported to be at the scene.

During preliminary proceedings, cops recovered certain materials from the spot and the deceased student’s school bag. A crime scene team was called in to inspect the location and collect relevant evidence.

Delhi Police said the circumstances leading to the incident were being examined and further enquiry was in progress. The nature of the recovered materials and the sequence of events preceding the student’s death have not yet been officially disclosed.

Cause Of Death Remains Under Investigation

The incident was initially reported as a fire-related emergency. While preliminary reports have described the death as a suspected suicide, the circumstances remain under investigation and the cause and manner of death have not been independently established.