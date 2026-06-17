 Days Before NEET-UG Re-Exam 2026, Alwar Student Dies By Suicide In Delhi; Family Links Death To Exam Stress
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HomeEducationDays Before NEET-UG Re-Exam 2026, Alwar Student Dies By Suicide In Delhi; Family Links Death To Exam Stress

Days Before NEET-UG Re-Exam 2026, Alwar Student Dies By Suicide In Delhi; Family Links Death To Exam Stress

An 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Rajasthan's Alwar allegedly died by suicide in Delhi days before the June 21 re-NEET exam. Her family said she was under stress despite expecting a good result and linked her anxiety to the exam's cancellation. The incident marks the third reported suicide of a NEET aspirant from Rajasthan amid concerns over exam-related pressure.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Wednesday, June 17, 2026, 06:02 PM IST
Days Before NEET-UG Re-Exam 2026, Alwar Student Dies By Suicide In Delhi; Family Links Death To Exam Stress
Days Before NEET-UG Re-Exam 2026, Alwar Student Dies By Suicide In Delhi; Family Links Death To Exam Stress | Representational Image

Ahead of Re-NEET on June 21st. A student from Alwar has allegedly committed suicide in Delhi, where she was preparing for the medical entrance exam with her siblings. 

The deceased Reenu Meena (18) was from Bhanokhar village in Kathumar, Alwar and was living with her siblings in a flat near Palam in Delhi. 

The family said that Reenu was stressed as she prepared and did well in the NEET exam. On June 13th, when her siblings were out of the flat, Reenu hanged herself. The body was brought to the village the next day. 

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“Reenu was good at studies and was expecting a good result but cancellation of NEET brought har stressed”, said Reenu's uncle Yogesh Meena. 

Bharatpur MP Sanjana Jatav visited the family to console and said that the NEET exam leak had stressed students. This is distressing and unfortunate.

This is the third suicide of a NEET aspirant in Rajasthan. Earlier, 22-year-old Umesh Mali and Pradeep Mahich both living in Sikar ended their lives stressed. 

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |

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