Delhi Shocker: CCTV Captures Bike-Borne Thieves Snatching ₹17 Lakh From Finance Firm Staff in Broad Daylight | VIDEO

A brazen daylight snatching incident in Delhi's bustling Gandhi Nagar Market has once again raised concerns over law and order in the national capital. A bag allegedly containing around ₹17 lakh in cash was snatched from an employee of finance businessman Sanjay right outside his office on July 10. The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, showing how the suspects carried out the crime within seconds before fleeing the spot.

What The CCTV Video Shows

The CCTV footage, timestamped at approximately 4:09 PM, shows routine afternoon scene in one of Delhi's busiest area. Pedestrians can be seen walking along the roadside while scooters, motorcycles and auto-rickshaws move through the narrow street. Several vehicles are parked along the road and business appears to be continuing as usual.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Moments later, two men arrive on a motorcycle and approach the area where the victim is standing near the roadside with a bag. Without creating much commotion, the duo swiftly snatches the bag and accelerates away from the lane. The victim and bystanders are left with little time to react as the suspects disappear into traffic. The entire sequence unfolds in just 24 seconds, highlighting the speed and planning behind the alleged robbery.

Bag Reportedly Contained ₹17 Lakh

According to reports, the stolen bag contained approximately ₹17 lakh and belonged to a staff member working for finance businessman Sanjay. The incident occurred directly outside the businessman's office in Gandhi Nagar, one of the country's largest textile and wholesale markets, where thousands of traders and shoppers visit every day.

Fresh Questions Over Safety in the National Capital

The incident has triggered fresh debate over public safety in Delhi, especially as the alleged snatching took place in broad daylight in a crowded commercial area. The CCTV footage has since surfaced on social media, with many users describing the crime as a "filmy-style" heist and questioning how such an operation could be executed so effortlessly despite heavy public presence.

Police have not yet released details regarding arrests or recovery of the stolen cash.