Delhi Shocker: 47-Year-Old Married Man Sets Himself Ablaze Inside Factory After Friend’s 20-Year-Old Daughter Rejects Marriage Proposal | Representative Image

New Delhi: A 47-year-old married man died by suicide after setting himself on fire inside a utensil factory in northwest Delhi's Wazirpur Industrial Area. Police said he left behind a suicide note in which he attributed his extreme step to the breakdown of his alleged 'friendship' with a 20-year-old woman, who is his friend's daughter.

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The deceased, identified as Sandeep, was a native of Sant Kabir Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, where he lived with his wife and two children.

According to police, Sandeep frequently visited a friend's house, where he developed feelings for the latter's daughter. The woman, who works at a utensil factory in Wazirpur Industrial Area, lives alone in Delhi.

Police said Sandeep regularly contacted the woman over the phone. However, she had reportedly stopped communicating with him for some time. Disturbed by this, he travelled to Delhi on Thursday.

On Friday, Sandeep reached the factory carrying two bottles of petrol and asked the woman to marry him. When she declined his proposal, he poured petrol over himself and set himself ablaze, police said.

Hearing his cries, factory workers rushed to help him. They managed to extinguish the flames and immediately shifted him to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

During the investigation, police recovered a suicide note in which Sandeep held the woman responsible for the breakdown of their friendship and linked it to his decision to take his own life.

However, the woman has denied being in a relationship with him, police said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, while the deceased's family has been informed about the incident. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

In a separate incident earlier this week, a 25-year-old man died by suicide at the residence of his married girlfriend in Kanpur on Tuesday. He had reportedly gone to meet her and was sitting inside a room when her brother-in-law grew suspicious of someone's presence inside. In desperation the young man decided to kill himself.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)