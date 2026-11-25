A late-night party at a cafe in East Delhi's Preet Vihar allegedly took a disturbing turn after a 22-year-old woman accused two of her colleagues of sexually assaulting her during the gathering. The group of eight reportedly continued drinking and partying for hours after the cafe had officially shut, with one of the colleagues allegedly using an extra key to reopen the premises.

How Did The Night Unfold?

According to the details reported by NDTV, the cafe had officially closed at around 11:30 pm. However, the group allegedly continued partying inside the premises as one of the colleagues had access to an additional key.

The colleagues reportedly spent the next few hours drinking and dancing at the establishment. They eventually left at around 3:30 am on Tuesday.

During the gathering, the woman alleged that two men sexually assaulted her, while the other colleagues present assisted the accused instead of intervening. The allegations are part of the police investigation.

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Survivor Alleges Colleagues Assisted Accused

The 22-year-old woman worked at a cafe located inside Cross River Mall in Karkardooma, where the accused were also employed, according to the NDTV report.

Following the alleged incident, the woman approached the police and lodged a complaint. Police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against six people, comprising four men and two women.

Three Arrested, Police Search For Remaining Accused

Delhi Police have arrested three people, including two women and one man, in connection with the case. Three other accused remain absconding, and efforts are underway to trace them.