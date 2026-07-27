Delhi Security To Stay Tight As CJP Threatens Fresh Protest Over FIR Withdrawal | X - PTI

Security will remain heightened across New Delhi and Central Delhi as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) warned of fresh protests if FIRs registered against demonstrators are not withdrawn.

In a post on X, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka alleged that authorities had failed to honour an agreement not to take police action against protesters.

"We are observing a complete breach of the agreement regarding no police action against the protestors. Hundreds of students have been arrested in Bihar and Bengal, and hundreds are being surveilled/harrassed in Delhi and other states. Multiple reports are emerging in Delhi around the detention of volunteers supporting protestors with logistics.

"We demand that all the FIRs against the protestors be immediately withdrawn, students be released, and no future FIRs be filed (in line with our agreement) by Delhi police/Central investigative agencies/Police in BJP-allied states, FAILING WHICH WE WILL BE FORCED TO SIT ON PROTEST AGAIN."

Ranka also said the outfit had sought a written agreement on the withdrawal of legal cases by Tuesday, in line with the timeline provided by the Government of India.

VIDEO | New Delhi: Addressing a press conference, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka says, "During our third round of talks with JP Nadda ji and Jitendra Singh ji on July 25, it was agreed that all FIRs filed against protesters and organisers in connection… pic.twitter.com/StAq3PzGqz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 27, 2026

Police maintain heightened deployment

A senior police officer said Delhi Police personnel and paramilitary forces would continue to be deployed around Jantar Mantar and other sensitive locations in New Delhi and Central Delhi to maintain law and order.

"Force will be deployed to monitor the current situation and maintain law and order in and around the Jantar Mantar area. However, Jantar Mantar is a designated protest site and security always remains high there," the officer said.

Police are closely monitoring the situation and have strengthened security arrangements as a precaution to prevent any untoward incidents, the officer added.

FIR withdrawal discussed during talks, says CJP

Addressing a press conference, Ranka said the withdrawal of FIRs against protesters was discussed during the third round of talks with the Centre before the 36-day protest at Jantar Mantar was called off.

"In the third round of talks, we had agreed that all FIRs filed against protesters and organisers across the country would be withdrawn and no new FIR would be filed against any organiser and protester in future," he said.

Ranka added that if the written agreement is not received by Tuesday and those arrested in connection with the agitation are not released, the outfit would be "forced to protest again".