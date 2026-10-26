Delhi: Scuffles At Jamia University As Students Refuse To End Protest Over Union Elections - Video

Scuffles broke out between protesting students and paramilitary personnel at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi on Monday as students continued their agitation demanding the restoration of students’ union elections, despite the university issuing a notice earlier in the day outlining a timeline for the polls.

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The protesters refused to call off their agitation, questioning the absence of a firm deadline for approving the proposed students’ union constitution. Two students are on an indefinite hunger strike, with one of them, Rehan Khan, alleging that the administration was attempting to divert attention from their demands.

Students question election timeline

“Our first demand was that student union elections should be revived and dates for polls be declared,” Khan told PTI, questioning what assurance students had that the proposed constitution would receive approval.

He alleged that the university wanted the protesters to accept its notice and end their hunger strike. Khan also claimed that attempts had been made to force them to break their fast.

According to Khan, the administration had said a draft constitution would be prepared by December 20, with approval and the announcement of election dates expected within the following 15 days. However, he sought a definite timeline for the constitution’s approval.

Congress leader backs student agitation

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal backed the students and urged the authorities to address their demands.

In a post on X, Venugopal alleged that the administration had adopted a “heavy-handed approach” by cutting electricity and water supplies on campus and shifting classes online.

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He said the agitation concerned students’ democratic rights and accused the administration of disrupting academic activities instead of resolving the issue.

The students have maintained that they will continue their protest until their demands are met.