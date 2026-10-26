Jamia Protest: University Announces Union Polls To Be Held 15 Days After Constitutional Nod, Orders Students To Call Off Stir |

Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday announced that students’ union elections would resume after a gap of two decades, revoked suspension and show-cause notices issued to protesting students, and ordered an inquiry into the conduct of security personnel during the agitation.

However, the administration also recorded the students’ undertaking to issue a public apology for allegedly defamatory statements against the university, even as some protesters questioned whether their demands had been fully addressed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The university’s order, dated October 26, stated that elections to the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU) would be held 15 days after the approval of the union’s constitution. The administration also said all suspension and show-cause notices issued to students during the protest period had been revoked and that a committee would be constituted to investigate the actions of security staff.

The decision followed 14 days of protests that began on October 12, with students demanding restoration of the elected students’ union, which was dissolved in 2006, and raising concerns over disciplinary action against protesters and the conduct of university officials.

According to the university order, the protesting students had undertaken to issue a public apology through a press conference for any defamatory statements, actions or social media posts directed at the administration during the agitation. The order also directed that such posts be removed from social media immediately, with compliance to be monitored. It stated that the protest should be called off upon issuance of the order.

Section Of Students Reject University Order

However, the announcement did not immediately end the agitation. A section of students rejected the order as ambiguous, arguing that it failed to specify a deadline for approving the students’ union constitution and, consequently, for holding elections.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association said in a statement that the order did not clearly announce the restoration of the students’ union and left key concerns unresolved. The students also maintained that their demand for action against, or the resignation of, the university’s Chief Proctor had not been addressed.

According to the student group, Registrar Professor Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi arrived on campus around 4.30 am on Monday and shared the administration’s order with the protesters, urging them to withdraw the agitation on the grounds that their demands had been met.

Earlier, the Registrar had reportedly warned that students would be given 30 minutes after 9 am to vacate the protest site, failing which legal action could follow. The warning came amid divisions among protesters over an agreement reached with the administration late Sunday night.

Students Seek Written Commitments

Two students, one affiliated with the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and another with the Fraternity Movement, had continued their hunger strike amid the uncertainty.

The students have sought a definite election date, action against officials named during the agitation, and an assurance that participants would not face disciplinary consequences. While Monday’s order addressed some demands, protesters said they would continue pressing for clear, written commitments and a definite roadmap for restoring student representation on campus.