Delhi: Schools To Remain Closed On Thursday After Heavy Rains

Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced that all schools in the national capital, both government and private, will remain closed on Thursday in view of heavy rainfall.

Taking to her official handle on microblogging site X, Atishi posted on Wednesday, "In light of the very heavy rainfall today evening and the forecast of heavy rainfall tomorrow, all schools--government and private--will remain closed tomorrow." Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi also posted on her X handle and said that all schools under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will remain closed on August 1 in view of the forecast of adverse weather conditions.

"All MCD schools will remain closed tomorrow, August 1, 2024, in view of incessant rainfall in the National Capital and the forecast of adverse weather conditions," read the post.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that clouds had converged over Delhi from all directions, prompting an advisory for residents to avoid unnecessary travel.

"Clouds have converged over Delhi from all four sectors. Widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated intense to very intense spells (3-5 cm/hr) is likely over Delhi in the next two hours," the IMD posted on X.

Adding to the threat of rain-related incidents, a woman and her child drowned after falling into a waterlogged drain in the Ghazipur area of East Delhi on Wednesday following heavy rainfall in the national capital.

The deceased were identified as Tanuja (22) and her child, Priyansh (3), residents of Prakash Nagar Khoda Colony, Ghaziabad.

"The bodies have been recovered and further legal action is being taken by Ghazipur East Delhi Police Station," said the police.

Meanwhile, amid heavy downpours, a house collapsed in Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area. A total of five fire tenders were rushed to the site.

However, fire brigade officials were delayed due to traffic congestion. The incident occurred at 8:57 p.m., according to reports.

Earlier in the day, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena cautioned all officers to remain alert in light of the ongoing heavy downpour in the national capital.

Rain lashed several parts of Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday evening, providing relief from the humid weather. However, the downpour resulted in traffic congestion throughout the city.

Due to the bad weather, Delhi witnessed 10 flight diversions reported between 7.30 pm and 8pm, according to airport sources.

Severe waterlogging was witnessed near AIIMS after incessant rainfall in the national capital.

Traffic jams were also witnessed in the ITO area of Delhi after rain lashed the city.

The IMD has cautioned that the showers are likely to cause slippery roads, low visibility, traffic disruptions, and localised waterlogging in low-lying areas.