Delhi Schoolgirl Dies After Alleged Punishment In Sun; Teacher Transferred Pending Probe | IANS

The Delhi government on Monday transferred a teacher pending an inquiry into the death of a 10-year-old girl at a government school in East Vinod Nagar after her family alleged that she was made to stand in the sun as punishment for not bringing a book to school.

Teacher Transferred Pending Inquiry

Education Minister Ashish Sood said the teacher was transferred with immediate effect to ensure a fair and unhindered investigation.

Delhi: A 10-year-old student of a Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in East Vinod Nagar died during treatment, with her family alleging that she was tortured and punished by a teacher for not bringing a book. The family claimed she was made to stand in the sun and later fell ill.… pic.twitter.com/KBz6fHETMX — IANS (@ians_india) August 31, 2026

“An inquiry is currently underway into the tragic death of a student at a school in East Vinod Nagar. Pending the completion of the inquiry, the concerned teacher has been transferred with immediate effect to ensure that the investigation is conducted fairly and without any interference,” Sood said.

Family Alleges Girl Was Punished

The incident occurred at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya on Aug 27, according to police sources.

The girl's family alleged that a teacher made her stand in the sun for not bringing a book to school. According to the family, the school called the girl's mother, Anjali, after the child's health deteriorated.

Anjali alleged that when she reached the school, she found her daughter standing in the sun and in poor health. The girl was taken to a hospital, where she died during treatment, according to police sources.

Family, Locals Protest Outside School

Following the girl's death, her family members and locals protested outside the school, demanding action against those responsible.

BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi visited the spot and said an inquiry would be conducted and strict action taken against any school staff found guilty.

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Govt Promises Action If Negligence Found

“The government is treating the matter with utmost seriousness and sensitivity. If the inquiry establishes any negligence, dereliction of duty, or irregularity at any level, strict and decisive action will be taken against those found responsible in accordance with the law,” Sood said.

Police said the family's allegations were under investigation.